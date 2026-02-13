US Navy ships collide near South America

Two US Navy ships collide during refueling operation.

The Wall Street Journal reported, citing a US military spokesperson, that the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Truxtun and the fast combat support ship USNS Supply were involved in the collision on Wednesday.

According to Reuters, the ships struck each other while conducting a refueling operation at sea.

Such operations require vessels to sail in close formation, increasing the risk of contact if coordination falters.

Minor injuries reported

Southern Command spokesperson Col. Emmanuel Ortiz said two individuals sustained minor injuries in the incident.

Both ships were able to continue sailing safely after the collision, Ortiz added.

The extent of any damage to the vessels has not been detailed.

An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the incident, according to the Wall Street Journal

Sources: Wall Street Journal, Reuters, US Southern Command



