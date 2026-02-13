Dagens.com
Homepage World US Navy ships collide near South America

US Navy ships collide near South America

Camilla Jessen Camilla Jessen
ROYAL_NAVY_FRIGATE_ESCORTS_RUSSIAN_SHIP_THROUGH_ENGLISH_CHANNEL_
Photo: PO Lee Blease/MOD, OGL v1.0OGL v1.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Two US Navy ships collide during refueling operation.

Others are reading now

The Wall Street Journal reported, citing a US military spokesperson, that the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Truxtun and the fast combat support ship USNS Supply were involved in the collision on Wednesday.

According to Reuters, the ships struck each other while conducting a refueling operation at sea.

Such operations require vessels to sail in close formation, increasing the risk of contact if coordination falters.

Minor injuries reported

Southern Command spokesperson Col. Emmanuel Ortiz said two individuals sustained minor injuries in the incident.

Both ships were able to continue sailing safely after the collision, Ortiz added.

Also read

The extent of any damage to the vessels has not been detailed.

An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the incident, according to the Wall Street Journal

Sources: Wall Street Journal, Reuters, US Southern Command

This article is made and published by Camilla Jessen, who may have used AI in the preparation

Ads by MGDK