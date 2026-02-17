China is catching up to the US in artificial intelligence

Many people once assumed the United States would stay far ahead. Now the pace of development in China is forcing analysts to rethink that belief.

Technology often moves in waves. One country takes the lead for a while, and others scramble to catch up. A few years later the picture changes again. That pattern is becoming clear in artificial intelligence.

A government push

Several experts quoted by CNBC say China’s advance is only starting to show its full strength. They describe it as a large, coordinated push supported by the highest levels of the Chinese government, writes Ziare. It is not just one strong AI model or a fast-growing startup. It is an entire strategy.

Rory Green, chief China economist at TS Lombard, says the old idea of a clear American lead no longer reflects reality. He believes China is improving across almost every part of the tech chain. The country has two major advantages. One is the ability to build competitive technology at lower costs. The other is a huge domestic supply network that can support rapid growth. On top of that, Beijing is investing heavily. Last year it launched a national artificial intelligence fund worth more than 60 billion yuan. It also started an “AI+” program designed to weave AI into industry, government work, and the broader economy.

Recognized competition

Hardware is another part of the story. Nvidia remains the world leader in AI chips. But Chinese firms such as Huawei are narrowing the gap by using large clusters of their own processors and relying on cheaper energy. A single chip may not match American performance, yet the scale of these clusters allows China to compensate.

Some analysts say a distinct Chinese tech ecosystem could soon form. Many developing countries already tied to China for trade might choose less expensive Chinese technology for networks, batteries, and AI systems. Even in the United States there is growing recognition of the competition. Demis Hassabis, the head of Google DeepMind, said recently that Chinese AI models may be only a few months behind Western ones.

The American response has been to invest more. Companies like Amazon, Microsoft, Meta, and Alphabet plan to put as much as 700 billion dollars into AI development this year. The global race is no longer one-sided, and both nations are gearing up for a long contest.

