Kremlin warns of naval retaliation if shadow fleets are seized

Control of the seas has always been tied to national power.

Others are reading now

Throughout history, countries with strong navies have defended their trade routes, protected their merchant ships, and pushed back against rivals. Now, ships and sea lanes are once again at the center of tension between Russia and several Western nations.

Russian warning

A senior Russian official has warned that Russia could send its navy to stop European powers from seizing its vessels, reports Digi24. Nikolai Patrushev, a close adviser to President Vladimir Putin and chairman of Russia’s Maritime Board, spoke about these concerns in an interview with a Russian newspaper. His remarks were reported by Reuters.

Western states have imposed more than 30,000 sanctions on Russia since its invasion of Ukraine. Part of the effort has focused on targeting ships linked to Russian oil exports. These vessels are sometimes called the “shadow fleet,” a network of oil tankers Western nations say help Russia sidestep sanctions to sell crude to buyers in countries such as China and India.

In January, the United States seized a Russian-flagged oil tanker as part of its efforts to limit oil exports tied to Russia and Venezuela. President Putin has described such moves as acts of piracy.

Blocking access

Patrushev warned that if Russia does not respond firmly, Britain, France, and the Baltic states could grow bold enough to try blocking Russia’s access to the seas, especially in the Atlantic Ocean. He said Russia must keep significant naval forces ready in major maritime areas, including far from Russian shores.

Also read

He also argued that any attempt to impose a naval blockade on Russia would be illegal under international law. Patrushev dismissed the concept of the “shadow fleet” as a legal fiction used by the European Union to justify pressure on Russian trade.

Patrushev’s comments reflect rising tensions over how to enforce sanctions and control trade routes at sea. European governments have discussed legal and diplomatic tools to pressure Russian-linked tankers. But they have so far relied mainly on sanctions, inspections, and insurance restrictions rather than physically seizing ships.

The situation at sea remains fraught. Russia continues to insist it will protect its vessels. European nations are wary of escalation. Both sides appear ready to defend what they see as vital maritime interests.