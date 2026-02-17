Video: Ukraine’s “Ghosts” turn Russian equipment worth $100 Million into scrap metal

A costly week for the Russian forces …

Fresh footage from Ukraine’s military intelligence agency offers a glimpse into a shadowy campaign unfolding in Crimea.

The videos, published over the weekend, show what Kyiv says are precise attacks on high-value Russian military assets.

The operations were reportedly carried out by an elite Ukrainian unit known as Prymary, or “Ghosts.”

Ukraine’s military intelligence agency, known as HUR, shared the material on Feb. 16, saying the strikes took place over the past week on the Russian-occupied peninsula.

According to HUR, the unit hit several key pieces of equipment, including a Pantsir missile system, a 55Zh6U Nebo-U long-range radar station valued at roughly $100 million according to the Kyiv Independent, and a BK-16 landing craft.

Escalating operations

In a statement posted on social media, HUR said its specialists “continue to methodically dismantle Russian defenses on the temporarily occupied peninsula.”

The agency added: “Equipment that costs millions is now being turned into scrap metal thanks to the professional work of (Ukraine’s) military intelligence officers.”

The claims and accompanying video have not been independently verified.

Kyiv has increasingly targeted Russian military infrastructure both inside Russia and in territories under Moscow’s control, aiming to weaken its opponent’s operational capacity.

Crimea’s role

Russia annexed Crimea in 2014, a move widely condemned by the international community as illegal. Since then, Moscow has significantly expanded its military presence there.

The peninsula has served as a strategic hub for missile and drone launches against Ukraine, naval operations in the Black Sea, and ground offensives into southern regions of the country.

Since 2023, Ukraine has broadened its strike capabilities in Crimea, deploying a mix of aerial and maritime drones depending on the objective.

The latest video release underscores Kyiv’s ongoing effort to challenge Russia’s foothold in the region.

Sources: HUR social media statements, Ukrinform, Kyiv Independent