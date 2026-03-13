Defectors warn Kim Jong-un after analysing Iran strike

A discussion between two North Korean defectors is drawing attention online after they analysed a reported military strike in Iran and what it might mean for Kim Jong-un’s security.

According to a report by the Daily Mirror, the pair spoke about the operation during a recent broadcast on their YouTube channel, where they frequently comment on the inner workings of Pyongyang’s leadership.

Both men once served inside the elite protection unit responsible for guarding the North Korean leader before fleeing the country and eventually settling in South Korea.

Former bodyguards speak out

The defectors, Kang Jin and Kang Yoon-chu, spent more than a decade in the unit tasked with protecting Kim Jong-un. Their experience inside the regime’s security apparatus gives them a rare perspective on how the leadership views threats.

Today they run a YouTube channel known as “NK Guys,” which has built an audience interested in insights about North Korea and the lives of former insiders.

In a recent video made with the channel DimpleVideo, the two men watched a reconstruction explaining what was described as a strike that reportedly killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Reacting to the report, Jin said the news had surprised him. “Yeah, I did. Man, it shocked me. Khamenei ruled for like 37 years, and watching the US come all the way and take him out, it made me worry about Kim Jong-un.”

Precision and surveillance

During the discussion, the defectors focused on how modern intelligence and surveillance might make it harder for powerful figures to remain hidden.

Authoritarian leaders typically rely on secrecy, secure compounds and strict movement controls to reduce the risk of assassination attempts. North Korea is known for taking such precautions, frequently concealing Kim’s location and travel plans.

The video they watched suggested that intelligence agencies had identified a gathering of senior Iranian figures before the strike occurred. The level of precision described in the reconstruction left the former guards visibly impressed.

“He’d be scared, but he’d pretend he isn’t. How can a missile hit that perfectly, with zero margin of error?” Jin said while discussing how Kim might react to such technology.

Yoon-chu also reflected on how modern conflicts are now widely documented and shared in real time, something that would have been unimaginable during earlier wars.

A warning for Pyongyang

The pair suggested that the incident demonstrates how far military intelligence capabilities have advanced in recent decades.

Jin said he only fully understood the scale of satellite surveillance after defecting and learning about it from South Korean officials. In his view, those tools could pose a serious challenge to regimes that depend on secrecy.

“If, in North Korea, everyone at the top was suddenly blown up at once, what would happen? Total chaos,” he said.

He ended the discussion with a broader warning aimed at Pyongyang’s leadership.

“First takeaway: The US is overwhelmingly dominant. Trillion-dollar defence budget. I heard it surpassed that. So America is strong.”

“Second: Kim Jong-un in North Korea, he should stop acting up and start behaving. If he keeps going like that, he might end up like this. That’s what I thought. I used to think they couldn’t be touched, but seeing this, I realised there’s nowhere in the world to hide.”

Sources: Daily Mirror, YouTube