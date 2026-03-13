Trump threatens “very hard” strikes against Iran next week as tensions escalate

U.S. President Donald Trump has warned that American forces could launch “very hard” strikes against Iran next week as the conflict enters its third week. The comments come amid rising oil prices and growing concern about security in the Strait of Hormuz.

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U.S. President Donald Trump has warned that the United States could launch “very hard” strikes against Iran in the coming week as the conflict with Tehran continues to intensify.

Speaking in an interview with Fox News published Friday, Trump suggested the U.S. military is prepared to escalate its operations after nearly two weeks of American and Israeli attacks on Iranian targets.

“We’re going to hit them really hard next week,” Trump said during an interview with Fox host Brian Kilmeade, excerpts of which aired on Fox & Friends.

Strait of Hormuz security under discussion

Trump also raised the possibility of the United States escorting oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important oil shipping routes.

When asked whether U.S. naval forces might help guide vessels through the strait, the president said such a move could be considered if necessary.

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“We’ll do it if we have to,” Trump said. “But we hope things go very well. We’ll see what happens.”

The Strait of Hormuz handles roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil shipments, making any disruption in the region a major concern for global energy markets.

Oil prices rise as war enters third week

Trump’s comments come as the conflict between the United States, Israel and Iran enters its 14th day.

The escalating tensions have already begun affecting energy markets. Oil prices were hovering around $100 per barrel on Friday as investors assess the risk of further disruptions to global supply.

Recent attacks and threats surrounding the Strait of Hormuz have heightened fears that shipping through the vital corridor could be affected.

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Trump claims Iran’s military has been “decimated”

Earlier on Friday, Trump also addressed the conflict in a post on his social media platform Truth Social, where he claimed that Iran’s military capabilities had been severely weakened by the ongoing campaign.

“We are completely destroying the terrorist regime in Iran, both militarily and economically and in every other way,” Trump wrote.

The president also claimed Iran’s naval and air forces had been eliminated and that its missile and drone capabilities had been significantly damaged.

However, he did not provide evidence for those claims or give further details about the timeline of future military operations.

Conflict shows no sign of slowing

Despite the aggressive rhetoric, Trump avoided outlining a clear timetable for how long U.S. military operations against Iran might continue.

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The conflict, which has already triggered spikes in global oil prices and widespread market uncertainty, shows few signs of de-escalating as both sides continue to exchange threats.

Sources: Ziare.com