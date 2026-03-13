Experts warn Iran war could give Russia opportunity in Europe

An escalating conflict involving Iran is drawing Washington’s focus back to the Middle East, raising new questions among European officials about the broader security picture.

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With several global crises unfolding at once, some analysts warn that Russia could attempt to exploit a moment of distraction, writes The Sun.

Earlier this week US President Donald Trump held a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss both the war in Ukraine and the escalating crisis involving Iran. According to the British tabloid The Sun, Trump described the conversation as positive and urged Moscow to help end the Ukraine war.

“I had a very good call with President Putin,” Trump said. “I said, ‘You could be more helpful by getting the Ukraine-Russia war over with. That will be more helpful.’”

A Call Amid Crises

The exchange came as the conflict in Ukraine moves through its fifth year. Fighting continues along several parts of the front line, though the battlefield has largely settled into a grinding stalemate after months of attritional combat.

Meanwhile, tensions in the Middle East have intensified following US and Israeli strikes inside Iran and Tehran’s retaliatory missile and drone attacks targeting Gulf states that host American military bases.

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According to the British tabloid, earlier this week former Lithuanian foreign minister Gabrielius Landsbergis warned that if the confrontation with Iran drags on, it could open a window for Russia to escalate pressure in Europe.

He also suggested Washington could struggle to sustain strong military commitments across Europe, the Middle East and the Indo-Pacific simultaneously if several global crises intensify.

Strained Resources

Another concern involves military supply. Western governments have sent vast quantities of artillery shells, missiles and air-defence systems to Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022.

According to Reuters reporting on defence production, rebuilding those stockpiles has proven difficult even as NATO members ramp up weapons manufacturing.

At the same time, instability in the Persian Gulf has pushed oil prices higher. That shift can strengthen Russia’s wartime finances because the country remains one of the world’s largest energy exporters. Higher crude prices translate into larger revenues for Moscow’s budget, helping sustain its military spending.

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Across Europe, governments have accelerated rearmament plans since the invasion of Ukraine. NATO has expanded its forward presence with eight multinational battlegroups stationed from the Baltic states to the Black Sea, part of NATO’s broader effort to deter further Russian aggression.

Europe’s Security Test

Despite these measures, Landsbergis cautioned that Europe still relies heavily on US military power.

“Secretary General of NATO, Mark Rutte, is saying that without the Americans, we cannot do anything. I heard that and it’s not good,” he said.

For European leaders, the challenge now is clear: managing rising tensions in several regions at once while strengthening their own defenses in case Washington’s attention is stretched.

Sources: The Sun, Reuters