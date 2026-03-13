AI propaganda videos show ‘US soldiers crying’ over war in Iran

Propaganda has long been a weapon during wartime.

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Governments and political groups have often produced images and videos to shape public opinion or weaken the morale of their opponents.

In the digital age, that tactic has become even more powerful.

Artificial intelligence now makes it possible to create highly convincing videos that appear authentic.

Similar information campaigns have been seen in conflicts involving Russia and Ukraine but now also Iran and the US.

AI videos spread online

Several videos claiming to show American soldiers in tears over the war with Iran have been widely shared on social media, according to 20minutes.

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Many of the clips have been circulated by pro-Iranian accounts since Israeli-American strikes on Tehran began on February 28.

The videos show supposed US soldiers speaking directly to the camera, describing their fears or their desire to return home.

One clip shows a soldier saying: “My wife is sick, she’s in the hospital right now. I wish I could be by her side, but I’m here to protect this border.”

Another video features a female soldier who says: “I miss my parents,” before asking viewers to follow her social media page.

Evidence of AI generation

Fact-checkers say several details reveal that the videos were generated using artificial intelligence.

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In one clip, the “US Army” patch on the uniform appears on the wrong side of the jacket. Official US Army uniforms place the patch on the left side.

In another case, a reverse image search traced the footage back to a TikTok account that openly posts AI-generated videos described as entertainment.

The account regularly publishes similar clips showing emotional soldiers speaking directly to the camera.

Visual clues reveal manipulation

Other videos also contain visual distortions typical of AI-generated footage.

One clip shows a soldier mourning a fallen comrade while several soldiers carry a coffin draped with the American flag behind him.

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However, analysts pointed out unusual details in the background, including distorted aircraft wings, suggesting the scene was artificially created.

Sources: 20 Minutes, UPI, social media analysis