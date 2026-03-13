Milestone: Russia has lost more troops than they can replenish three months in a row, Ukraine says

Battlefield reports also suggests Ukraine is making significant gains at the moment.

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Ukraine’s military leadership says Russian forces are continuing attacks despite mounting battlefield costs.

According to Kyiv, losses among Russian troops have now exceeded the number of new soldiers entering the ranks three months in a row.

The assessment comes as Ukraine strengthens cooperation with Western partners while fighting continues along the front.

Mounting battlefield losses

Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, made the claims in a March 13 update on the war posted on Telegram following a meeting with General Micael Bydén Klasson, commander of the Swedish Armed Forces.

“The Kremlin currently has no intention of halting offensive operations, although it continues to suffer significant losses on the battlefield, which for three consecutive months have exceeded the replenishment of the Russian army,” Syrskyi said in the post.

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Despite the casualty rate, he said Russian forces are maintaining offensive pressure across multiple sectors of the frontline.

Sweden’s military support

Syrskyi described the talks with Sweden’s military leadership as an important signal of Stockholm’s continued strategic partnership with Ukraine.

During the meeting, he thanked Sweden’s government, king and citizens for backing Ukraine’s defense efforts since Russia launched its full-scale invasion.

He also pointed to Sweden’s latest, 21st military aid package. According to Syrskyi, the package includes modern air defense systems, long-range strike capabilities and ammunition.

Sweden is also involved in several international initiatives aimed at strengthening Ukraine’s armed forces.

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Succesful Ukrainian counter offensives

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) recently wrote in its update on the war, that Ukrainian units carried out two separate advances in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, pushing roughly 10 to 12 kilometers into Russian defensive lines.

The think tank cites statements from frontline commanders and the Ukrainian military as sources stating that Ukraine recently has regained more than 400 square kilometres.

Additionally, Ukraine is working on developing its own domestically produced ballistic missile.

Sources: Statements by Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi; Institute for the Study of War, Army TV