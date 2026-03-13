Tesla cleared to supply electricity to UK homes

Tesla is preparing to enter Britain’s household energy market after securing approval to supply electricity directly to consumers.

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The move could introduce a new competitor for established energy providers at a time when many households remain concerned about rising bills.

Britain’s energy regulator Ofgem said Tesla Energy Ventures, a subsidiary of Elon Musk’s Tesla, has been granted an electricity supplier licence following an application process that began in July, Reuters reported.

The approval allows the US-based company to sell electricity directly to British homes, positioning Tesla to compete with suppliers such as Octopus Energy and British Gas.

Expanding energy business

Tesla has already built a presence in Britain’s energy sector through another subsidiary, Tesla Motors Limited, which holds a licence to generate electricity.

The new licence could allow the company to expand services linked to its solar energy and battery storage technology.

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Some Tesla electric vehicle owners already use the company’s Powerwall home battery systems, which can store solar energy and supply power to households or charge vehicles. Surplus electricity can also be sold back to the grid.

Competition in the market

Tesla’s entry into the sector comes as Britain’s energy market faces pressure from higher global energy prices.

According to Reuters, the recent conflict involving Iran has contributed to rising costs, increasing concerns among UK consumers about household energy bills.

Most households are currently shielded from immediate increases in heating and electricity costs because regulated tariffs are set to remain in place until July.

Challenges for Tesla

The company’s energy expansion in Britain comes as its automotive business faces headwinds in the country.

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Sales of Tesla vehicles in the UK declined by 8.9 percent in 2025 compared with the previous year.

Reuters reported that the drop has been linked to stronger competition from lower-priced Chinese electric vehicle brands as well as consumer backlash related to Musk’s political views.

Sources: Reuters, Ofgem



