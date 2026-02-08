Study finds losing a pet can hurt more than losing a loved one

The loss of a beloved animal is often dismissed as less serious than other forms of bereavement.

But new research suggests that for many people, the emotional pain runs far deeper than commonly assumed.

A recent UK study sheds light on how devastating the death of a pet can be.

A painful loss

Losing a dog or cat can be as distressing as losing a close family member or friend, according to a new study published in the journal PLOS One.

Researchers found that more than one in five people who had experienced both the death of a loved one and a pet said the loss of their animal companion was more painful.

The findings challenge long-held assumptions about grief and its social recognition.

What the study found

The survey was carried out in March 2024 among 975 adults in the United Kingdom, designed to reflect the broader population.

About one-third of respondents said they had lost a beloved pet at some point in their lives, and nearly all had also experienced the death of a human loved one.

Among those who had faced both types of loss, 21% reported that mourning their dog or cat was more traumatic, even when the human loss involved a parent, sibling or close friend.

Why it hurts more

Philip Hyland, a psychologist at Maynooth University and the study’s lead author, said the intensity of grief is closely linked to emotional bonds.

Pets, he noted, are often experienced as full members of the family, sharing daily routines and offering companionship without the conflicts that can complicate human relationships.

For many owners, animals provide constant emotional support, which can make their absence especially painful.

Lasting grief

The study also found that for some people, grief over a pet can become severe and long-lasting.

In 7.5% of respondents, mourning for an animal met the criteria for prolonged grief disorder, a diagnosis currently applied only in cases involving human death.

The authors argue that these findings highlight a growing need for greater social awareness and better support for people coping with the loss of a pet.

Sources: PLOS One, WP.