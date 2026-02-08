VIDEO: Nigerian fighting Putin’s war in Ukraine says “he will never die”

Russia is increasingly relying on foreign fighters to sustain its war against Ukraine, recruiting men from dozens of countries far beyond its borders.

Others are reading now

From Africa to Asia, these mercenaries have become a visible part of Moscow’s military effort.

One of them, a Nigerian national fighting in Russian ranks, has now drawn attention after posting a defiant video from the front, claiming he will “never die” because he serves in the Russian army.

Foreign fighters

More than 1,500 mercenaries from 48 countries are fighting for Russia in its war against Ukraine, according to publicly available assessments.

The Kremlin has recruited fighters from regions including Asia and Africa.

Among them is a man from Nigeria who identifies himself online as “Obiola.” He is currently fighting alongside Russian forces on the front lines.

Also read

The Nigerian fighter recently recorded a video in which he boasts about his service and addresses those who have wished him death online.

Defiant message

In the video, the man says he has received death threats and messages telling him to “rest in peace.”

He dismisses them, insisting that his role in the Russian army makes him untouchable.

“You can’t kill me. I’m in the Russian army. I’m not dead and I never will be,” the mercenary says in the recording.

He adds that he has no intention of dying for territory that is not his own and stresses that his loyalty ultimately lies elsewhere.

Also read

Only one cause

“I am ready to die for my country. I can only die for Nigeria,” the fighter says, while confirming that he plans to continue posting videos on social media.

The footage was shared online by Anton Herashchenko, a Ukrainian official who frequently posts content related to the war.

The video sparked a wave of reactions from users, some of whom suggested that the man’s attitude makes him particularly valuable to Russian commanders.

“Reckless, reckless, for the Russians he is great cannon fodder,” one internet user wrote in response to the clip.

Display content from twitter.com Click to display external content from twitter,

– You can always enable and disable third-party content. You agree to display external third-party content. Personal data may be sent to the provider of the content and other third-party services. External content Read more about in our Privacy statement Also read

Sources: Social media footage, Anton Herashchenko