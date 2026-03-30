A simple way to save money on gas with CarPlay

Fuel prices can shift quickly depending on location, demand and global events, making it harder for drivers to predict costs.

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Fuel prices can shift quickly depending on location, demand and global events, making it harder for drivers to predict costs.

While some fluctuations are expected, sudden spikes can put added strain on daily budgets.

According to BGR, built-in car systems like Apple CarPlay are becoming a practical tool for drivers looking to reduce fuel expenses by comparing prices in real time.

Everyday costs

Prices at the pump often rise in high-traffic areas such as cities, airports and tourist destinations. Seasonal travel and supply disruptions can push them even higher.

For frequent drivers, fuel can take up a significant share of spending. While habits like reducing trips or maintaining your vehicle can help, checking prices before refueling remains one of the simplest ways to cut costs.

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BGR reports that CarPlay allows users to view nearby gas stations and current prices directly from their dashboard, helping drivers make quicker, more informed decisions.

Useful apps

Several apps now work with CarPlay to show fuel prices and nearby stations. BGR highlights options such as FuelUp, Waze and Google Maps.

FuelUp offers both map and list views, allowing users to sort stations by price or distance. It also supports different fuel types and lets users save preferred stops.

The app relies on crowdsourced data, meaning prices are updated by users. However, some features, including editing prices, must be done on a phone rather than through CarPlay.

Navigation features

Waze and Google Maps combine navigation with fuel price tracking. Drivers can see nearby stations while continuing to follow their route on the same screen.

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As noted by BGR, both apps allow users to set preferred fuel types and stations in advance, making it easier to plan stops during a trip.

Like FuelUp, these platforms depend on user-reported data, and updates or corrections must be handled outside the in-car system.

Platform limits

Not every fuel app is available through CarPlay. BGR points out that GasBuddy, one of the most widely used services, does not support the platform.

Even so, the integration of real-time pricing into navigation systems reflects a broader shift in how drivers manage fuel costs.

As prices continue to fluctuate, using in-car tools alongside route planning may offer a straightforward way to keep spending under control.

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Sources: BGR