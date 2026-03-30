Spain Blocks US War Flights in Break With Washington Over Iran Conflict

Spain has closed its airspace to US military aircraft involved in operations against Iran and blocked access to key bases, deepening tensions with Washington over the conflict.

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Spain has shut its airspace to US military aircraft linked to operations against Iran, signaling a sharp political split with Washington.

The move, which also restricts access to key military bases, underscores Madrid’s firm opposition to the ongoing conflict.

According to EFE, cited by Agerpres, Spanish authorities ordered the closure of national airspace to US flights involved in the military campaign. The decision was confirmed by defense sources to the news agency.

El Pais reported that Spain is also denying US aircraft access to the Rota and Moron bases, facilities jointly operated under bilateral agreements. The restrictions extend to US-linked aircraft based in other European countries seeking to transit Spanish airspace.

Reuters, citing El Pais, noted that emergency situations are exempt from the ban, but routine military routes will now have to avoid Spanish territory.

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Firm Opposition

Spanish officials framed the move as part of a broader refusal to support the intervention.

“This decision is part of the decision already taken by the Spanish government not to participate or contribute to a war initiated unilaterally and against international law,” Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo said in an interview with Cadena Ser, as reported by EFE.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has been among the most outspoken European critics of US and Israeli strikes on Iran, previously describing them as reckless and unlawful.

Rising Tensions

The restrictions are likely to complicate US military logistics, forcing aircraft to reroute around Spain, a NATO member strategically positioned for Middle East operations.

The decision has also strained diplomatic ties. US President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticized Spain’s stance, amid reports of potential economic retaliation.

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Despite the pressure, Madrid has maintained its position, arguing that participation in the conflict would violate international law.

Strategic Fallout

Spain’s refusal to allow the use of Rota and Moron bases marks a significant escalation, given their long-standing role in US military operations.

The standoff highlights broader divisions among Western allies over the Iran conflict, with Spain positioning itself firmly against involvement.

Sources: EFE, Agerpres, El Pais, Reuters