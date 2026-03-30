Arms CEO mocks Ukraine war drones: “This is how to play with Legos”

A leading European defense company has moved to contain criticism after comments by its chief executive triggered outrage.

Others are reading now

The company has since sought to reaffirm its support for Kyiv.

Controversial remarks

German defense firm Rheinmetall said it holds “the utmost respect” for Ukraine and its defense industry following backlash over comments made by CEO Armin Papperger.

According to Ukrainska Pravda, citing a company statement on X, Rheinmetall praised Ukraine’s resilience and ingenuity during the ongoing war with Russia.

“The innovative strength and the fighting spirit of the Ukrainian people are an inspiration to us. We are grateful to be able to support Ukraine with the resources at our disposal,” the company said.

Interview backlash

The response follows criticism of Papperger’s remarks in an interview with The Atlantic, where he downplayed Ukrainian drone production.

Also read

“This is how to play with Legos. What is the innovation of Ukraine? They don’t have some technological breakthrough,” he said.

During the discussion, he also referred to Ukrainian manufacturers as “housewives with 3D printers,” questioning the sophistication of their work.

Industry debate

The comments sparked criticism, particularly as Ukraine has rapidly expanded its drone capabilities during the war.

When challenged in the interview about Ukraine’s role as a major drone producer, Papperger questioned which companies were being referenced.

The conversation included mentions of Ukrainian firms such as Fire Point and Skyfall, which he dismissed in his remarks.

Also read

Ongoing support

Despite the controversy, Rheinmetall has continued to support Ukraine militarily. The company has supplied weapons and equipment on multiple occasions since Russia’s full-scale invasion.

In 2025, it announced the delivery of additional Skyranger 35 air defense systems, funded through proceeds from frozen Russian assets.

Papperger has also previously expressed willingness to support potential future international missions related to the conflict.

Sources: Ukrainska Pravda, Rheinmetall, The Atlantic