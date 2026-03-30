How electric cars can keep your home running during a blackout

Power outages are becoming a growing concern as extreme weather and grid strain increase in many regions.

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Power outages are becoming a growing concern as extreme weather and grid strain increase in many regions.

In response, attention is shifting to an unexpected backup solution already sitting in many driveways.

According to Supercar Blondie, advances in electric vehicle technology now allow some models to supply electricity back to homes, offering a potential safety net during blackouts.

Power from cars

This capability, known as bidirectional charging, allows electric vehicles to send stored energy into a home rather than only drawing power from the grid.

Supercar Blondie reports that this stored energy can be used to run essentials such as refrigerators, heating systems and medical equipment during outages.

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The approach offers an alternative to traditional generators, removing the need for fuel storage while providing quieter operation.

Leading examples

Some automakers are already integrating this technology. The Ford F-150 Lightning, for instance, includes an onboard inverter capable of delivering up to 9.6 kW of power.

According to Supercar Blondie, a fully charged battery can support an average home for about three days when paired with a home integration system.

General Motors has introduced similar functionality through its Ultium platform in the Chevrolet Silverado EV, which has demonstrated the ability to handle household energy demands during outages.

Smaller solutions

Other manufacturers offer more compact systems. Hyundai and Kia provide bidirectional charging in models like the Ioniq 5 and EV6 through Vehicle-to-Load technology.

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These systems deliver around 3.6 kW, which is enough to power individual appliances or provide temporary backup in emergencies, as noted by Supercar Blondie.

Larger vehicles such as the Kia EV9 expand on this with increased battery capacity, allowing for longer periods of use.

Future role

Tesla has also entered the space, enabling bidirectional charging in the Cybertruck through its Powershare system, according to Supercar Blondie.

Meanwhile, newer models like the Polestar 3 are being tested with Vehicle-to-Grid technology, which could allow owners to send electricity back to the grid during peak demand.

As standards develop, electric vehicles are expected to play a larger role in home energy systems, offering both resilience during outages and new ways to manage power use.

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Sources: Supercar Blondie