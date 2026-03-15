Interpol campaign seeks to identify Europe’s unknown female murder victims

Authorities across several countries are renewing efforts to solve long-standing cases involving unidentified victims. Investigators hope wider public awareness and international cooperation can help uncover crucial clues.

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Across Europe, police files contain a troubling category of cold cases: women who were found dead but never identified. Without a name, investigations often stall, writes The Guardian, and families searching for missing relatives may never learn what happened.

An international initiative led by Interpol is now trying to change that by reopening cases and appealing for information across borders.

International appeal

The project, known as Operation Identify Me, was launched in 2023 from Interpol’s headquarters in Lyon. It gathers details from police forces across Europe about women who were discovered dead in suspicious circumstances but whose identities remain unknown.

According to The Guardian, the programme publishes forensic information, reconstructions and investigative details in the hope that someone, somewhere, will recognise the victims and help investigators reconnect them with their families.

Investigators say the lack of identification is one of the biggest obstacles in homicide inquiries. Without a confirmed identity, detectives struggle to trace a victim’s movements, associates or possible motives behind the crime.

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Cross-border barriers

Many of the cases involve people who had crossed borders before their deaths. Because missing-person records and DNA databases are often maintained at a national level, information may not always be shared quickly between neighbouring countries.

That challenge has become more visible as migration and travel across Europe have increased. Police forces increasingly rely on international cooperation to match unidentified remains with missing persons reported elsewhere.

Raphaël Prieur, head of the Paris criminal investigation department, said the victims are often among society’s most vulnerable.

“We don’t like to generalise, but these cases tend to be people who are socially excluded, poorly integrated, and who lived in isolation.”

His remark reflects a wider concern among investigators that some victims disappear without anyone reporting them missing.

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A case solved

One case highlighted in The Guardian’s reporting illustrates how long these investigations can remain unresolved. In 1992, the body of a woman was discovered in Antwerp, Belgium. Investigators believed she had been murdered but had little information beyond a tattoo of a black rose with green leaves and initials.

Decades later, the case was included in Interpol’s international appeal. After details were published, relatives in the United Kingdom recognised the tattoo and contacted authorities.

Susan Hitchin, who coordinates Interpol’s forensic DNA unit, said the message immediately stood out to investigators.

“It’s one of those [messages] that sends a shiver down your spine, because you can see it’s credible information – not just people trying to be helpful,” she said. “You stand up and take notice.”

The woman was identified as Rita Roberts, giving her family long-awaited answers after years of uncertainty.

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For investigators, the case demonstrates why international cooperation matters. Identifying a victim can revive an investigation, provide closure to relatives and ensure that those who died anonymously are not forgotten.

As Hitchin put it, the mission is simple but significant: “We want to at least be able to give them their names back.”

Source: The Guardian