Cars retirees should avoid buying in 2026, according to an auto expert

Choosing a car in retirement often requires different priorities than earlier in life

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Choosing a car in retirement often requires different priorities than earlier in life. Lower annual mileage, fixed incomes and rising repair costs can make some vehicles far less practical for older buyers.

Auto expert Chris Pyle says retirees should focus on reliability, comfort and manageable ownership costs rather than flashy features or brand-new models.

Yahoo Finance reported that Pyle, who provides automotive advice through JustAnswer, highlighted several vehicles retirees may want to approach cautiously.

Expensive new vehicles

Pyle says retirees should think carefully before buying brand-new cars.

“In general, retired folks should try to avoid buying any car new due to the cost and depreciation,” Pyle said.

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New vehicles can lose around 20% of their value in the first year alone. For retirees relying on savings or pensions, that early depreciation can make new purchases difficult to justify.

Instead, Pyle recommends vehicles that are several years old, where the biggest drop in value has already occurred.

Reliability concerns

Some models were highlighted because of reliability complaints and costly repairs.

Pyle pointed to the Lincoln Nautilus, saying it has been associated with engine noise and engine-related problems, while also losing value quickly.

Jeep vehicles were also flagged.

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“Jeep Wrangler, although not really a retiree vehicle,” Pyle said. “Think twice on this ride. It is plagued with basically everything outside the cab failing, except the paint.”

He said the Jeep Grand Cherokee can suffer from similar reliability concerns and expensive repairs.

Complex technology

Modern vehicles packed with electronics may also create challenges for older buyers.

Pyle highlighted the Cadillac Lyriq electric SUV as an example of a car with advanced technology that could become costly to repair if components fail.

“Cadillac Lyric, although this one is not known for parts failing,” Pyle said. “It is loaded with electronics that are expensive to replace when they do fail.”

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More complicated systems can also be harder to learn, particularly for drivers who prefer simpler controls.

Comfort and service access

Comfort is another important factor for retirees, especially on longer trips.

Pyle warned that budget vehicles such as the Mitsubishi Mirage may offer low purchase prices but can be uncomfortable for extended driving.

“Mitsubishi Mirage, you will find your old joints are going to hate you after 30 minutes in this car,” he said.

He also noted that some vehicles, including the Volkswagen Jetta, can be more difficult to service outside official dealership networks.

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Electric vehicles and trucks

Pyle also urged caution when considering certain electric vehicles and large pickup trucks.

“Tesla and Rivian,” Pyle said. “Retired folks do not drive a lot or often. Electric cars are not designed to just sit around.”

Large trucks from brands such as Ford, Chevrolet and Toyota may also lose significant value in the first few years, which can make them expensive purchases for drivers who rarely need their towing capability.

Focus on simple, reliable cars

Instead of buying new or complex vehicles, Pyle recommends looking at used cars around three to five years old.

These vehicles often offer modern safety features while avoiding steep depreciation.

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Checking reliability ratings from sources such as Consumer Reports and J.D. Power can help retirees find vehicles that provide dependable transportation without unexpected repair costs.

Sources: Yahoo Finance