Russian strike pollutes key water supply, European nation declares environmental alert

The Russian strike targeted a hydropower plant and is now posing a threat to a key river basin.

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Concerns over water safety are rising in Moldova after contamination was detected in a major river that supplies the country.

The government has introduced a 15-day environmental alert across the Dniester River basin after oil contamination was detected in the waterway.

Why? Because of a Russian strike on a hydropower plant in Ukraine.

Rising river fears

President Maia Sandu announced the emergency on March 15, warning that pollution linked to the Russian strike on Ukraine’s Novodnistrovsk Hydropower Plant could endanger Moldova’s water resources.

“We declared an environmental alert and are acting to protect our people,” Sandu said.

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Government tests found petroleum products and aromatic hydrocarbons in the river exceeding permitted safety levels, prompting immediate containment efforts.

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Emergency response

Authorities are preparing barriers at the Dubasari Reservoir in an effort to stop the pollutants from spreading further downstream.

Officials are also examining local wells that could serve as alternative water sources if river supplies become unsafe.

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Prime Minister Alexandru Munteanu said the government’s “primary objective is the protection of public health.”

He urged citizens to rely on official updates as specialists continue monitoring water quality and international experts assist through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.

Regional fallout

Romania has also signaled support for Moldova as the situation unfolds.

Romanian Foreign Minister Oana Toiu said Bucharest would help Chisinau address the environmental risk and placed responsibility for the incident on Moscow.

“Russia has full responsibility,” Toiu said on X.

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Russian Shahed-violation

The pollution scare comes amid broader security tensions. Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022,

Moldovan authorities say the country has faced growing political and security pressure tied to Moscow.

According to The Kyiv Independent, a Russian Shahed-type drone reportedly crossed Moldovan airspace during a large overnight attack on Ukraine just a day earlier.

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Moldovan Foreign Minister Mihai Popsoi condemned the violation, warning that the war increasingly threatens regional stability and the safety of Moldovan citizens.

Sources: Statements from Moldovan government officials, Romanian Foreign Ministry, The Kyiv Independent