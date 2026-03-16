Could helping Israel give Ukraine a new opening?

Ukraine has indicated it is ready to expand cooperation with Israel as tensions escalate between Israel and Iran. Kyiv says it is willing to share its battlefield experience in countering Iranian drones while dismissing threats coming from Tehran.

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The potential partnership could mark a new stage in relations between the two countries as regional conflicts increasingly intersect, reports Kyiv Post.

Kyiv dismisses threats

A source from President Volodymyr Zelensky’s Office told Kyiv Post that Ukraine is not concerned about warnings issued by Iran.

“We don’t care. Iran is our enemy and an ally of Russia. We won’t even pay attention to that,” the official said.

The source added that Ukraine remains open to working with Israel against shared security threats.

“Iran is the ally of Russia that supplies Shaheds, killing Ukrainians. We’re open to cooperation with Israel.”

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Possible drone cooperation

According to the Ukrainian official, Kyiv could provide operational experience gained during the war with Russia in countering Iranian-made drones.

Ukraine could also supply domestically produced drones if needed.

“The president has made the provisions accordingly,” the official said.

In return, Ukraine hopes to receive stronger military support from Israel, particularly in air defense.

“Ukraine needs Patriot missiles and a lot more,” the source said. “I think we’ll reach a deal with Israel.”

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Israeli political reaction

Amir Weitmann, a member of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party, told Kyiv Post that weakening Iran would also benefit Ukraine.

“Russian war material is coming straight from Iran,” he said.

Weitmann said many senior figures in Iran’s leadership are either “mostly dead or hiding” following recent military strikes, while attacks on Israel using missiles and drones have declined.

Israel’s cautious policy

Despite supporting Ukraine politically, Israel has maintained a careful approach toward military involvement in the war.

“I’m not happy with the behavior of the Israeli government toward Ukraine,” Weitmann said.

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“But Netanyahu has been cautious because he perceives Russia as a significant player in Iran.”

He suggested that if the Iranian regime weakens significantly, Israel may feel less constrained in expanding its support for Kyiv.

Existing support

Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022, Israel has provided Ukraine with limited assistance.

This support has included Patriot missile components and advanced early-warning systems designed to alert civilians to incoming missile and drone attacks.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar also visited Ukraine in 2025, signaling a gradual expansion of security and humanitarian cooperation between the two countries.

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Sources: Kyiv Post