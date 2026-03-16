Trump shuts down Putin’s uranium proposal: “We’re not focused on that.”

Russia’s war in Ukraine has placed Vladimir Putin under growing international pressure.

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Maintaining a working relationship with Washington has therefore become increasingly important for the Kremlin, particularly as Moscow attempts to remain relevant in global security negotiations.

At the same time, the escalating conflict involving Iran has complicated relations between the United States and Russia.

While Moscow remains a partner to Tehran, it has also tried to position itself as a potential mediator in the crisis.

The latest development in that balancing act reportedly came during a phone call between Putin and US President Donald Trump.

Uranium proposal rejected

According to Axios cited by Express, Putin proposed transferring Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium to Russia as part of a potential arrangement aimed at ending the conflict involving Iran.

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The proposal was reportedly discussed during a phone conversation between the two leaders earlier this week.

However, Trump rejected the idea, according to sources familiar with the discussions.

Focus on Iran’s nuclear program

The issue of Iran’s uranium stockpile has become central to the current confrontation involving the United States, Israel and Tehran.

Officials in Washington say preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons remains a key objective of the ongoing military campaign and diplomatic pressure.

A US official told Axios that the proposal from Moscow was not accepted.

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“The US position is we need to see the uranium secured,” the official said.

Military options still considered

Reports have also suggested that the Trump administration may be considering additional options related to Iran’s nuclear material.

One possibility discussed in media reports involves sending forces to secure Iran’s enriched uranium stockpiles.

When asked about such a scenario during an interview with Fox News Radio, Trump did not rule it out.

“We’re not focused on that. But at some point we might be,” the president said.

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Sources: Axios, Fox News Radio, Express.