Chinese cars are spreading quickly on the roads: many drivers still doubt the quality

Chinese car brands are gaining ground in global markets, attracting buyers with competitive prices and new technology.

Chinese cars are no longer a rare sight on the roads. They appear in driveways, travel on highways and fill showrooms at car dealerships.

Yet many drivers are still unsure about how reliable they really are.

As major international car brands have withdrawn from certain markets, Chinese manufacturers have stepped in to fill the gap.

The cars can now be purchased officially with warranties, service agreements and full documentation.

However, trust in the brands is still developing. According to many car owners, the reputation of the first Chinese models still lingers.

Early problems

The first Chinese cars that attempted to establish themselves outside their home market often received criticism. They quickly lost value, developed rust and disappointed many owners.

Materials were simple, build quality was inconsistent and some technical solutions puzzled mechanics and drivers alike.

Although the industry has evolved since then, many people still remember that period, which continues to influence perceptions of Chinese cars today.

New solutions

Today the situation looks different. The designs have become more refined, interiors more comfortable and equipment more extensive.

Many models now appear as fully developed products rather than temporary alternatives.

Nevertheless, some observers still question the technology. Many Chinese cars are equipped with small turbocharged engines and gearboxes such as CVT or automated manual transmissions, while classic naturally aspirated engines and traditional automatic gearboxes are less common.

Inspiration from abroad

China’s automotive industry now works more strategically. Manufacturers no longer copy entire models but instead borrow ideas from established brands.

Japanese and German manufacturers such as Toyota, Mitsubishi and Volkswagen are often used as technical reference points.

If modern Chinese engines and gearboxes are taken apart, industry experts say familiar engineering principles can often be seen – though without direct copies. Solutions that previously caused issues in the original designs are often simplified or adjusted.

Engines and technology

One example is the Haval GW4C20 engine. The two‑liter turbocharged direct‑injection engine produces up to 218 horsepower.

The engine block is made of cast iron, and several components can be replaced with parts from Volkswagen engines, including the turbine. This can make spare parts easier to find and servicing more straightforward.

In China, transport taxes are calculated based on engine displacement. As a result, manufacturers have a financial incentive to develop smaller turbocharged engines.

Requires proper use

On the transmission side, some manufacturers have followed a similar strategy. At Great Wall, a former DSG specialist was hired to develop the company’s automated gearbox.

The result was an independent design based on well‑known engineering principles.

However, modern turbocharged engines and automated gearboxes require proper maintenance. Poor‑quality fuel, incorrect oil or lack of servicing can quickly lead to problems, and according to experts some failures are caused by improper use.

Sources: NJcar