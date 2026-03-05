Russia’s failure to secure quick victory in Ukraine seen as major setback for Kremlin, analyst says

Russia’s prolonged war in Ukraine is increasingly being viewed as a political and military embarrassment for the Kremlin, according to a Latvian military analyst.

Nearly four years after the invasion began, the conflict continues with no clear sign of a decisive Russian victory.

Experts say the extended fighting has damaged the image Russia once projected as a dominant military power.

Speaking on the TV24 programme “Current Affairs in Ukraine,” Jānis Slaidiņš, a major in the Latvian National Armed Forces and a staff officer in the National Guard, said the war’s duration itself is a serious blow to Russia’s leadership.

He noted that early predictions suggested Russia could defeat Ukraine in a matter of days when the invasion began, reports LA.LV.

Prolonged conflict

Instead, the war has developed into a long and costly confrontation.

According to Slaidiņš, the Kremlin now faces a situation where the conflict continues without a clear path to victory, challenging Russia’s narrative of military superiority.

Pressure on the Kremlin

Slaidiņš argued that the outcome so far represents a significant humiliation for President Vladimir Putin and the Russian political system.

“This is a humiliation for Putin! This is a humiliation for the entire Kremlin system! And judging by these events, it is unlikely that Putin will be ready to accept another humiliation,” he said during the programme.

The analyst suggested that this dynamic could make it harder for Moscow to back down from the conflict.

