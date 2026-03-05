Putin could save up to 1 million soldiers if Ukraine withdraws from Donbas, Zelensky says

One of the Russian demands for peace is that Ukraine withdraws its troops from Donbas.

Ukraine’s president says leaving the eastern Donbas region would hand Moscow a major strategic advantage.

In a recent interview with Rai Italia, Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that any Ukrainian withdrawal could significantly reduce Russian battlefield losses.

He argued that such a move would effectively reward the Kremlin after failing to achieve its goals through military force.

Battlefield reality

In the interview, Zelenskyy said Russian President Vladimir Putin understands the consequences if Ukrainian forces leave the Donbas.

“Putin understands that if we withdraw, he will save 300,000 to one million of his soldiers, depending on the activity and duration of offensive actions in Donbas. Why should we suddenly believe him and give such gifts?” he said.

Zelenskyy also questioned why Ukraine should abandon territory it currently holds and has fortified — positions that limit the capabilities of Russian troops.

US wants Ukraine to withdraw

In late 2025, a US-Russia draft peace plan was revealed, and it included the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Donbas.

In December 2025, The Guardian reported that Zelensky said that Washington would create a “free economic zone” in the territories of the Donbas that Ukraine controls.

Axios was the first to break the news on the US-Russia peace plan, and under point 21 (Territories), it states that:

“Crimea, Luhansk and Donetsk will be recognized as de facto Russian,” including by the United States.

Crimea was annexed by Russia in 2014. Luhansk and Donetsk make up the Donbas region.

Stalled negotiations

Since the beginning of 2026, Ukraine and Russia have held several rounds of negotiations aimed at ending the war. However, control over parts of the Donbas region remains one of the most difficult issues in the talks.

Several international outlets have recently outlined possible ceasefire frameworks that would halt fighting roughly along the current front lines.

According to Bloomberg, Russia has indicated it could sign a draft peace memorandum if Ukraine agrees to withdraw troops from the entire Donetsk region.

Sources: Bloomberg, Rai Italia, RBC-Ukraine, Axios, The Guardian