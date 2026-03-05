New speed cameras installed on a major highway: recording violations in both directions.

New speed cameras have been installed along a major highway in Kazakhstan.

Motorists travelling one of Kazakhstan’s major highways will now face stricter monitoring.

Authorities have installed new speed cameras on a long-distance route linking major cities, targeting a stretch where drivers frequently pass through sparsely populated areas.

The devices are already active and recording violations in both directions, according to regional police.

The new cameras have been placed along the Astana–Karaganda (via bypass)–Almaty highway, a road classified as having republican significance.

Officials say the monitoring covers the section between the city of Balkhash and the village of Saryshagan.

According to the Karaganda regional police department, the equipment has been mounted on road arches near the villages of Torangalyk and Gulshat.

Traffic violations are being captured for vehicles travelling in both directions along the highway.

Speed limits reminder

Police also reminded motorists that the permitted speed on this section of road is 110 kilometres per hour.

Drivers exceeding the limit may have their violations automatically recorded by the new camera system.

The installation forms part of broader efforts to improve road safety and enforce speed regulations on major transport corridors.

Authorities often deploy such systems on highways where long straight sections can encourage drivers to exceed limits.

Expansion plans ahead

Meanwhile, the national road operator has signalled further developments across Kazakhstan’s highway network.

At a previous government meeting, KazAvtoZhol National Company chairman Darkhan Imanashev announced plans to open six new road sections this year.

According to the announcement, the new segments are expected to cover roughly 2,000 kilometres in total.

Officials say the projects are intended to expand and modernise the country’s national road infrastructure.

Sources: Ulysmedia