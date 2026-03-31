Common car issues that can raise fuel costs

Fuel prices are rising as global tensions continue to affect supply, putting pressure on drivers’ budgets.

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Fuel prices are rising as global tensions continue to affect supply, putting pressure on drivers’ budgets.

Many are now searching for practical ways to spend less on gas.

Beyond discounts and rewards programs, experts say your vehicle’s condition may be quietly increasing your fuel costs.

Small issues matter

Even minor mechanical problems can reduce fuel efficiency. According to 12 On Your Side, ignoring a check engine light can lead to higher fuel consumption.

“People don’t realize that even if it’s a small check engine light, it does affect the fuel economy quite a bit.

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It can drop you a few miles per gallon, especially if that’s emissions related,” said Cory Good of Ray Carr Tires.

Good explained that emissions-related faults can disrupt how efficiently fuel is burned. He added that clogged air filters can also restrict airflow and reduce performance.

Tire pressure impact

Tire pressure is another key factor, especially during colder weather when levels tend to drop.

“Tire pressure is a very big one. … You’re going to lose a few pounds, up to two pounds a week on an average vehicle, which can really affect your fuel economy and the wear of your tires,” Good noted.

Keeping tires properly inflated helps reduce resistance on the road, improving mileage and extending tire life.

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Maintenance and products

Routine servicing, including transmission maintenance, can help prevent unnecessary strain on the engine. When components work harder, fuel use typically rises.

Some drivers turn to fuel additives to improve efficiency. Good said certain products can help clean engine components and support performance.

However, evidence on additives can vary, and experts generally recommend focusing on regular maintenance first.

Watch for warning signs

Drivers can track fuel efficiency by monitoring miles per gallon after each fill-up. A sudden drop may signal an issue.

Changes in acceleration or reduced power may also point to the need for a tune-up.

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Good emphasized the importance of replacing air filters regularly.

“90% of the cars we see that, maybe they’ve never been here, the air filters are not changed, or they’re full and the engine’s not breathing efficiently,” he said. “That’d be my biggest tip — make sure you’re changing air filters at least every 12 months, or 12,000 miles.”

Sources: 12 On Your Side (WWBT)