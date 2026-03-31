Russia airs shock admission on state TV: “It’s hard to believe now”

Russia’s state-controlled media has projected a message of unity, strength and inevitability, with little room for dissent or doubt.

Others are reading now

Any suggestion of failure in the war against Ukraine has been tightly controlled or dismissed outright.

But recent remarks aired on national television suggest that narrative may be starting to shift.

Unusual admission

In a broadcast highlighted by Kyiv Post cited by Onet, senior Russian lawmaker Konstantin Zatulin made a statement rarely heard in public.

“Objectively speaking, some of the goals announced by our president are difficult to achieve or simply unattainable. There is what is desired, and there is what is possible. It’s hard to believe now that Ukraine, as an independent state, could disappear from the world’s political map.”

The comments point to growing recognition that key objectives may be out of reach.

Also read

Growing pressure

Analysts cited by Kyiv Post say Russia is facing mounting strain, both on the battlefield and geopolitically.

The report notes that the war’s trajectory, alongside pressure on allies such as Iran, is adding to the burden on Moscow.

Some observers now argue that “the fantasy of wiping out Ukraine has hit a wall.”

Shift in tone

Zatulin, long associated with pro-Kremlin thinking, delivered his remarks during a prime-time interview.

According to the analysis, this signals more than a personal opinion. “He is not a lone dissident. He is their cautious, televised conscience.”

Also read

The fact that such views were aired publicly suggests a subtle but significant shift.

High stakes

The broader implications remain uncertain, but some experts frame the situation in stark terms.

“either the current regime survives with some altered personnel, or it is destroyed as a system of power.”

Such assessments reflect the high stakes tied to the war’s outcome.

Signals from within

Observers say the distinction between ambition and reality is becoming harder to ignore.

Also read

Within parts of the Russian establishment, there are signs that “some in the establishment now fear the costs… more than the failure to achieve them.”

While battlefield developments remain decisive, these internal signals could shape future political calculations.

Sources: Kyiv Post, Onet.