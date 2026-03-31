Cheap Car Chargers Can Damage Your Phone and Vehicle

Car charging has evolved from simple 12V sockets once used for cigarette lighters. Today, these ports power smartphones and other essential devices on the go.

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Car charging has evolved from simple 12V sockets once used for cigarette lighters. Today, these ports power smartphones and other essential devices on the go.

But not all adapters offer the same level of safety, and using a low-quality one could lead to costly consequences.

Cheap charger risks

Before USB ports became standard in vehicles, drivers relied on 12V adapters to charge their devices. These accessories are still widely used, but their quality varies.

According to BGR, cheaper chargers are often built with inferior materials and may lack proper safety checks. This can result in unstable power delivery.

Such irregular electrical output forces a phone’s internal components to work harder than intended, increasing strain over time.

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Damage builds up

This added stress can generate excess heat, gradually wearing down a phone’s battery and internal systems. Over time, performance may decline.

In more severe cases, inconsistent current can damage the phone’s main circuit board, potentially rendering it unusable.

Investing in a higher-quality charger can reduce these risks, and reliable options are often available at modest prices.

More than phones

The potential damage is not limited to mobile devices. Faulty chargers can also affect a vehicle’s electrical system.

A surge strong enough to harm a phone may also impact the charging port or blow a fuse. This could disrupt other systems linked to the same circuit.

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Repairs may be simple in some cases, but they can still require time and added expense.

Fire risk concerns

Heat buildup from unstable charging can pose serious safety risks. Lithium-ion batteries, when overheated, may become dangerous.

In extreme cases, battery failure could lead to fire, especially in the confined space of a vehicle.

Choosing certified, well-made chargers and avoiding extremely cheap alternatives can help prevent these hazards.

Sources: BGR