Do you know what that small circle on your dashboard actually does?

Many drivers have noticed a small, round feature near the base of their windshield without knowing its purpose.

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Many drivers have noticed a small, round feature near the base of their windshield without knowing its purpose.

It may look insignificant, but it plays a quiet role in keeping the car’s interior comfortable in changing weather conditions.

According to BGR, the component is known as a sunload sensor, a device designed to measure how much sunlight enters the cabin. Positioned on the dashboard, it works alongside the vehicle’s climate control system to adjust cooling levels automatically.

Using a photodiode, which generates electricity when exposed to light, the sensor detects sunlight intensity and signals the HVAC system to respond accordingly.

How it works

As sunlight becomes stronger, the system increases cooling to balance the added heat inside the vehicle. When the light is less intense, the system reduces its output.

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BGR reports that some vehicles include a single sensor, while others with dual-zone climate control may have two, placed on different sides of the dashboard.

These sensors are typically integrated into areas like defroster vents, speaker grilles or removable trim sections.

Why it matters

The sensor influences several systems at once, including fan speed, airflow direction and temperature balance. This allows the car to maintain a steady interior climate without constant manual adjustments.

If you’ve noticed your air conditioning changing automatically on sunny days, this is likely the system responding to sensor input rather than a malfunction.

Drivers can still adjust temperature settings manually, but the system will continue adapting to maintain the selected level.

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Don’t block it

Sunlight accounts for a significant portion of the heat inside a car, making accurate readings important for performance. BGR notes that blocking the sensor or covering its position can interfere with its function.

Incorrect readings may lead to overcooling or insufficient airflow, especially during extreme weather.

Keeping the sensor unobstructed ensures the system can respond properly, helping maintain comfort regardless of outside conditions.

Sources: BGR