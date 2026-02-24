23 prisoners on the run after armed raid on Mexico jail

The shockwaves from the reported killing of one of the world’s most feared cartel bosses are still being felt across Mexico.

Roadblocks have been set on fire. Gun battles have erupted. Entire communities have been placed on alert.

And now, authorities confirm that a prison in Jalisco has been stormed — triggering a mass escape.

Armed assault on Puerto Vallarta jail

At least 23 inmates escaped from the Ixtapa prison in Puerto Vallarta after gunmen launched an armed attack on the facility, according to state officials.

The assault took place Sunday amid a wave of violence following the military operation that reportedly killed Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, better known as “El Mencho”, the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG).

Jalisco’s Secretary of Public Security, Juan Pablo Hernández, said attackers fired on the prison from outside and rammed a vehicle into the gates, breaking through security barriers.

“The roll call shows that 23 inmates have escaped, and we are issuing the corresponding alerts to different federal entities for their capture,” Hernández said.

One prison guard was killed during the attack.

Violence spreads across Jalisco

The jailbreak happened as authorities reported roadblocks, vehicle burnings and armed clashes across parts of Jalisco and neighboring states.

Federal officials say the unrest is linked to retaliation by organized crime groups following the operation against Oseguera.

Earlier reports indicated at least 27 people have died in the broader wave of violence tied to the crackdown on the cartel leader.

Security forces have launched coordinated operations to regain control of affected areas and track down the escaped inmates.

Identities not yet released

Authorities have not yet publicly released the names of the 23 escaped prisoners.

Officials say the priority is locating the fugitives and reinforcing prison security in the aftermath of the attack.

The dramatic breakout underscores the instability gripping parts of western Mexico following the fall of one of the country’s most powerful criminal figures.

