Iran and the US edge closer to confrontation in the Persian Gulf

In recent days, the situation has taken another sharp turn, and many governments are watching closely.

The Persian Gulf has often been a place where tensions rise fast. The region is crowded with shipping lanes, military bases, and old rivalries. When pressure grows, even small moves can change the atmosphere.

Extended deadline

Prof. Łukasz Fyderek spoke about this in an interview with the Polish outlet Wirtualna Polska. He said that Iran is moving troops and equipment closer to the Persian Gulf, according to WP. It is running military drills. At the same time, the United States is positioning its own forces around Iran. According to him, American military presence is now spread across the region in a way that feels like a tightening circle.

These developments come as Donald Trump has extended the deadline he gave Iran to agree to a nuclear deal. He said Iran has no more than ten to fifteen days to make a choice. He warned that “bad things will happen” if Tehran refuses. He also suggested the United States “may have to go a step further,” a phrase many see as a sign that a military strike is on the table.

Still dealing with damage

Prof. Fyderek explained that Iran is still dealing with damage from an Israeli attack six months ago. He said the country has not fully recovered. Parts of its air and missile defense systems were rebuilt. Some deliveries of equipment from China and Russia have been observed. But in his view, these supplies are small compared to what Iran would need to withstand a major confrontation.

He described Iran’s forces as prepared mainly for guerrilla-style operations. The United States, he said, is preparing for large-scale air operations. Iran could strike targets close to its own shores. It could hit American bases in Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, or Saudi Arabia. It could try to disrupt shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. These moves are well known to American planners, who have prepared responses from bases in Jordan and from aircraft carriers in the region.

According to sources cited by CNN, the US military could be ready to strike Iran as early as this weekend. Still, many officials and diplomats doubt an attack will happen this quickly. Jared Kushner, who serves as Trump’s Middle East envoy, is among those hoping the crisis can be resolved through a renewed nuclear agreement.

Sources: CNN, WP