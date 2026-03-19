5 EV myths that continue to mislead drivers

Electric vehicles are gaining traction globally, but public perception hasn’t fully caught up.

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Electric vehicles are gaining traction globally, but public perception hasn’t fully caught up.

Misconceptions continue to shape how many people view the technology.

Some of these beliefs come from outdated limitations, while others persist despite growing evidence to the contrary.

Safety doubts linger

Concerns about EV fires and battery safety remain widespread. However, available research suggests the risk is lower than many assume.

Data cited by BGR from EV FireSafe indicates battery fires occur far less frequently in electric vehicles than in gasoline-powered cars.

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Modern EVs are also equipped with monitoring and thermal management systems designed to prevent overheating, adding another layer of protection.

Infrastructure concerns

Charging access and driving range are often grouped together as major barriers. While these were valid concerns in earlier years, the situation has changed.

BGR highlights that many modern EVs can travel between 250 and 400 miles on a single charge.

Meanwhile, government data shows charging networks have expanded rapidly in recent years.

The U.S. Department of Energy reports tens of thousands of charging stations nationwide, with hundreds of thousands of connectors available, reflecting ongoing infrastructure growth.

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Cost perceptions

The higher upfront price of EVs continues to discourage some buyers. But total ownership costs tell a different story.

According to the International Energy Agency, lower fuel and maintenance expenses can make EVs more economical over time.

Regional factors also play a role, as electricity prices, fuel costs, and government incentives vary widely between countries, influencing the overall cost comparison.

Battery lifespan myths

Another persistent belief is that EV batteries need frequent replacement. In reality, warranties and data suggest much longer lifespans.

BGR reports that most manufacturers cover batteries for at least eight years or 100,000 miles, indicating expected durability.

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Recycling systems are also expanding, allowing key materials like lithium and nickel to be reused, which supports long-term sustainability.

Why myths persist

Many misconceptions about EVs originate from early versions of the technology or isolated incidents that gained attention.

As adoption increases and more real-world data becomes available, these narratives are gradually being challenged. Still, shifting public perception takes time.

Understanding how EVs perform today, rather than how they performed a decade ago, is key to making informed decisions.

Sources: BGR