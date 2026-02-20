Largest used EV study finds batteries hold up better than expected

Concerns over electric vehicle battery life have long shaped the second-hand market. Now, one of the largest studies of used EVs suggests those fears may be overstated.

Fresh data indicates that most batteries retain a high level of capacity even after years on the road, challenging common assumptions about rapid degradation.

The findings were reported by Driving.org, citing analysis from a UK battery diagnostics specialist that examined more than 8,000 used electric cars and light commercial vehicles.

Strong health results

According to Driving.org, the average State of Health across all vehicles studied stood at about 95.15 percent. State of Health measures how much energy a battery can store compared to when it was new.

Vehicles aged four to five years recorded a median battery health of roughly 93.5 percent. Even models between eight and nine years old still maintained around 85 percent of their original capacity.

The study also found that EVs with more than 100,000 miles on the clock frequently retained between 88 and 95 percent battery health.

Beyond mileage alone

One of the key conclusions is that mileage by itself does not necessarily determine battery condition. Some older, high-mileage vehicles performed better than newer, lower-mileage counterparts.

The figures sit comfortably above the common industry warranty benchmark, which often guarantees at least 70 percent capacity after eight years or 100,000 miles.

The results align with previous international research suggesting that EV batteries degrade gradually rather than sharply. For used-car buyers, the data may help ease concerns about long-term performance and resale value.

As the second-hand electric market expands, battery diagnostics are becoming an increasingly important tool in assessing vehicle quality.

Sources: Driving.org