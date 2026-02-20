Donald Trump’s Iran strategy complicated by UK legal concerns

Tensions are rising between London and Washington as sensitive defence arrangements come under scrutiny. At the heart of the issue are strategic military facilities, legal constraints and the political fallout of a long-running territorial dispute.

A political disagreement over the future of the Chagos Islands is now affecting defence talks between London and Washington.

What began as a parliamentary clash over legislation has also raised questions about military cooperation if the United States decides to act against Iran.

The two issues are now tied together.

Political backdrop

The government’s proposed legislation on the Chagos Islands was, according to The Daily Express, pulled last month after a Conservative-backed amendment called for a pause “in light of the changing geopolitical circumstances”. Justice minister Alex Davies-Jones said on Thursday that the Bill would return when parliamentary time permits.

The islands have long been contested. In 2019, the International Court of Justice issued an advisory opinion that the UK should end its administration of the territory, increasing diplomatic pressure on London.

Diego Garcia, the largest island in the chain, hosts a major US military facility under a long-term lease dating back to the 1960s.

President Donald Trump has criticised the direction of the Chagos deal, adding strain to the relationship. The Times wrote earlier this week that the dispute has coincided with US contingency planning for possible strikes on Iran.

A UK government official declined to comment. Officials would not say whether discussions were ongoing this week, and No. 10 declined to provide further detail.

The issue carries domestic weight. Labour faces opposition claims that it risks weakening security ties, while some MPs remain wary of deeper involvement in Middle East conflicts.

Military access questions

According to The Times, the White House has drafted plans that could involve Diego Garcia and RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire, a base used by US heavy bombers stationed in Europe. The Daily Express reports that Britain has not granted approval for their use in any strike scenario.

Under longstanding defence agreements, US forces must obtain British consent before launching offensive operations from UK territory or overseas territories. Legal experts cited by The Times referred to the doctrine of state responsibility. In simple terms, a country that knowingly helps another carry out an unlawful act can also be held responsible.

Similar arguments surfaced during the Iraq War, when the use of British facilities by US forces prompted legal scrutiny and heated Commons debates at the time.

A former UK defence official said privately that it would be “highly unusual” for Britain to refuse outright if a formal request were made, given the depth of intelligence and military cooperation. Others familiar with government legal thinking say any decision would hinge on the specific circumstances and the advice provided to ministers.

Will do what’s necessary

Donald Trump referred to the bases on Truth Social, writing: “Should Iran decide not to make a deal, it may be necessary for the United States to use Diego Garcia, and the Airfield located in Fairford, in order to eradicate a potential attack by a highly unstable and dangerous Regime. An attack that would potentially be made on the United Kingdom, as well as other friendly countries.”

Downing Street has not confirmed whether a formal request has been submitted. For now, ministers are keeping their position guarded while they consider the legal and political implications.

Sources: The Daily Express, The Times