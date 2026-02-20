Kremlin hit plot revealed: Recruited 11 Europeans to kill Ukrainian officials

A cross-border investigation has uncovered an alleged assassination network targeting Ukrainian officials and a prominent journalist.

Others are reading now

Authorities in Moldova and Ukraine say the suspects were recruited with promises of large cash payments.

The case has heightened tensions between Kyiv, Chisinau and Moscow.

Arrests in two countries

Eleven people have been detained in connection with the alleged plot, according to Moldovan and Ukrainian law enforcement agencies.

Three suspects were arrested in Moldova and seven in Ukraine following searches in Kyiv and Odesa.

Investigators said weapons, ammunition, communications equipment and other materials were seized during the raids.

Also read

According to TV8, one of the reported targets was Ukrainian journalist Dmitry Gordon, who is listed as an “extremist” in Russia and is wanted there.

Other alleged targets included a senior official at a strategic state enterprise and active members of Ukraine’s military intelligence agency, including fighters from the Foreign Legion.

Recruitment and payments

Moldova’s Prosecutor’s Office for Combating Organized Crime and Special Cases (PCCOCS) said preparations began in December 2025.

Prosecutors allege that the main suspect, a 30-year-old man from Chisinau, recruited accomplices and coordinated reconnaissance missions in Kyiv.

Two men reportedly posed as food delivery couriers while gathering information on potential victims.

Also read

Authorities say the organizer, believed to be linked to Russian special services, promised payments through electronic wallets to avoid detection.

According to Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s Office in Kyiv, rewards of hundreds of thousands of dollars were offered for contract killings.

The alleged payment for assassinating an officer of Ukraine’s military intelligence agency (GUR) was $100,000.

Main suspect identified

The principal suspect was previously convicted in Russia for large-scale drug trafficking and later transferred to Moldova, where he continued serving his sentence.

According to ZdG, he is Nicolae Andrei Șepeli, who was pardoned in 2022 by Moldovan President Maia Sandu.

Also read

On February 19, 2026, the presidential decree granting the pardon was revoked.

In a statement, the presidency said the decision was reassessed after additional information came to light, reaffirming its commitment to act “in strict accordance with the law.”

Investigators allege that during his imprisonment, the suspect maintained contact with coordinators linked to Russian special services via Telegram.

The other detainees range in age from 19 to 43 and come from several Moldovan cities. Many reportedly have prior criminal records.

Moldovan prosecutors have requested 30 days of preventive detention for the suspects as investigations continue.

Also read

Sources: PCCOCS (Moldova), Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine, Digi24.