Garlands made of soldiers’ ears: Russian general’s gruesome text exchange revealed

Allegations of abuses committed during Russia’s war in Ukraine continue to surface through independent investigations.

Others are reading now

Now, Russian journalists say they have uncovered private messages in which a senior officer shared graphic images and made disturbing remarks about Ukrainian prisoners.

The findings were published by the investigative projects Sistema and Schema.

Investigation findings

According to the joint investigation, Major General Roman Demurchiev, deputy commander of Russia’s 20th Army, sent his wife photographs showing severed ears allegedly belonging to Ukrainian prisoners.

The journalists report that they examined an archive of Demurchiev’s messages dating from 2022 to 2024.

On October 18, 2022, Demurchiev reportedly informed acquaintances about the capture of a Ukrainian position and the taking of prisoners. He attached an image described as showing severed and blackened human ears.

Also read

The same photo was allegedly sent to his wife, Alexandra.

In the correspondence cited by Sistema and Schema, the general wrote that he would “collect the garland and give it as a gift.” According to the investigation, his wife responded by comparing the ears to “pig’s ears in beer.”

Wider allegations

The published materials also include other messages in which Demurchiev allegedly describes executions and killings of Ukrainian prisoners.

Journalists involved in the investigation say the tone of the correspondence suggests he did not fear consequences for his actions.

Demurchiev, 49, has been actively involved in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to the report. In 2023, he was promoted to major general, received state honors and took part in meetings with senior Russian military leadership.

Also read

The Russian Defense Ministry has not publicly commented on the allegations.

Sources: Sistema, Schema, Digi24.