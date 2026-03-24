Tesla Comeback in Europe as EV Market Heats Up

After more than a year of falling numbers, Tesla has finally reversed course in Europe.

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After more than a year of falling numbers, Tesla has finally reversed course in Europe.

The latest figures suggest a shift in momentum, even as competition intensifies across the region.

The rebound comes at a time when electric vehicle demand continues to grow, but the market is becoming increasingly crowded.

A long-awaited bounce

Tesla recorded its first year-over-year increase in European registrations in 13 months, according to data reported by InsideEVs, citing the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA).

In February, the company registered 13,740 vehicles across the European Union, the United Kingdom, and EFTA countries.

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This marks a 29.1 per cent increase compared to the same month last year.

Combined figures for January and February show Tesla delivered 20,941 vehicles in the region, up 16.7 per cent year-over-year.

Competition heats up

Despite the recovery, Tesla is facing mounting pressure from rivals. Chinese automaker BYD has expanded rapidly across Europe, supported by aggressive pricing and a growing dealer network.

According to ACEA data cited by InsideEVs, BYD recorded 15,438 registrations in February alone, a sharp rise of more than 185 per cent from a year earlier.

However, the comparison is not direct, as BYD’s figures include both fully electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids.

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EV demand grows

The broader European car market showed modest growth, with total registrations rising 1.7 per cent in February.

Electrified vehicles, however, continue to outpace the overall market. Battery-electric car registrations reached 190,683 units, up 15.8 per cent, while plug-in hybrids climbed 33 per cent to 96,252 units.

Hybrid vehicles remain the most popular powertrain, with 375,862 units sold, reflecting a 10.4 per cent increase.

Fossil fuel decline

Traditional combustion engines continue to lose ground. Petrol car sales dropped 17 per cent year-over-year, while diesel vehicles fell 13.5 per cent.

Diesel in particular has been in steady decline for months, as electrified options take a larger share of the European market.

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The latest figures highlight a transition underway, with Tesla regaining some momentum but facing a rapidly evolving competitive landscape.

Sources: InsideEVs, ACEA