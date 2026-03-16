Tesla Roadster could reach 0–60 mph in under a second, Musk claims

Tesla’s long-promised second-generation Roadster is once again in the spotlight after years of delays and shifting timelines.

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Tesla’s long-promised second-generation Roadster is once again in the spotlight after years of delays and shifting timelines.

Elon Musk now says the electric sports car could deliver unprecedented acceleration, suggesting the project has evolved significantly since it was first announced.

Mashable reported that Musk made the claims in a series of posts on X describing new, more ambitious design goals for the vehicle.

Years of delays

Tesla originally unveiled the new Roadster in 2017 as a successor to its first Roadster released in 2008.

At the time, the company said production would begin in 2020. That target has since slipped multiple times as Tesla focused on scaling other vehicles such as the Model 3 and Model Y.

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According to Mashable, Musk now says the production design is complete and that Tesla plans to unveil the updated car by the end of 2024, with deliveries potentially beginning in 2025.

Radical new goals

Musk indicated the project has undergone major revisions since its initial reveal.

“Tonight, we radically increased the design goals for the new Tesla Roadster. There will never be another car like this, if you could even call it a car,” he wrote.

Mashable reported that Musk also suggested the vehicle will involve collaboration between Tesla and SpaceX.

Extreme performance

One of Musk’s boldest claims relates to the car’s acceleration.

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He said the Roadster could reach 0 to 60 mph in less than one second.

“And that is the least interesting part,” he tweeted.

Earlier versions of the car were expected to reach 60 mph in about 1.1 seconds, but the specifications have evolved as the project has been repeatedly redesigned, Mashable reported.

Tesla has previously promoted the Roadster as a halo vehicle designed to showcase the company’s most advanced technology.

Sources: Mashable