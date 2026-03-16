New arctic alliance emerges as Russia and the US eye the region

Leaders from Canada and the Nordic region have agreed to deepen cooperation in the Arctic, an area gaining strategic importance as geopolitical competition intensifies.

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The move comes as tensions with Russia persist and global powers show growing interest in the resource-rich northern region, reports Digi24.ro.

Leaders meet in Oslo

The prime ministers of Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Iceland and Canada gathered in Oslo on Sunday to discuss closer coordination in the Arctic, according to AFP and Reuters, cited by Digi24.ro.

In a joint statement, the leaders reaffirmed their commitment to international law and cooperation at a time of growing global instability.

“Given everything that is happening now, the war in Ukraine, the unfortunately lifting of sanctions against Russia by the United States and a war in the Middle East, countries like ours must remain united,” Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said at a press conference.

Expanding cooperation

The six countries, all members of NATO, said they intend to increase collaboration in several strategic sectors.

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Their plans include strengthening partnerships in defense, trade, low-carbon energy, technology and access to mineral resources in the Arctic.

The leaders also reiterated their support for Ukraine as it continues to resist Russia’s invasion.

Changing Arctic dynamics

For many years, cooperation in the region was guided by the concept of “Arctic exceptionalism,” which assumed that the area would remain largely insulated from geopolitical rivalries.

However, the war in Ukraine and wider tensions between Russia and Western countries have altered that dynamic.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said the region now faces multiple challenges linked to evolving forms of warfare and technological change.

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“We all face a growing list of challenges: challenges to Arctic security, challenges related to the evolving nature of warfare, and challenges arising from the interaction between new technologies and conflicts – both real and virtual – that are increasingly close to all of us.”

Military and strategic pressure

The Oslo meeting took place as around 32,000 troops from 14 NATO countries, including the United States, take part in the Cold Response military exercise in Norway and Finland.

The drills are designed to train forces for operations in extreme cold conditions.

Nordic and Canadian leaders said Russia currently represents the main security threat in the Arctic region.

“In the long term, we will also be able to see China,” Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre added.

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Earlier this year, NATO launched the Arctic Sentry mission aimed at strengthening security in the region and countering competing strategic ambitions, including proposals by US President Donald Trump to annex Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark.

Sources: Digi24.ro, AFP, Reuters