Stories about repression, arrests and political pressure in Russia often raise the same question abroad.

Others are reading now

If so many people are unhappy with the system, why do they not simply take to the streets?

For many observers, the absence of large-scale demonstrations can be difficult to understand. But those living under the system say the risks involved in open protest can be severe.

“One-way street”

Russian opposition figure Gennady Gudkov say the threat of punishment is the main reason mass protests have not yet taken place.

Speaking in an interview with Evgenia Kutnova on YouTube cite by LV, Gudkov argued that public demonstrations are unlikely while the authorities maintain strict control.

“It’s possible that a time will come when the central government becomes weaker. There could be various reasons for this. If the government weakens, allows for some relaxation, and so on, then protests could begin. Why aren’t people in Russia protesting? Because it’s a one-way street to prison and torture. At best, it ends in emigration.”

Also read

What could trigger protests

According to Gudkov, the situation could change if the Russian government begins to lose its grip on power.

“We must understand that if the government maintains its political power through harsh methods, there will be no mass protests. But as soon as the government weakens, the opportunity for such protests arises.”

He said such a shift could come from a variety of pressures, including economic problems, growing political tensions or external pressure.

A fragile balance

The opposition politician predicted that once the authorities begin to weaken, protests could emerge quickly.

“As soon as a period of weakening of power emerges, due to accumulated contradictions, problems, external pressure, economic difficulties, or emotional factors, then protests will erupt.”

Also read

Gudkov added that the government is working to avoid such a situation by maintaining tight control over society.

“Protests will erupt, so they’re trying to prevent the government from weakening, so they can keep society ‘in the stable’ for as long as possible.”

Sources: LA.LV,