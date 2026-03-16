Russian satellite declared lost as TV broadcasts disrupted

Television remains one of the Kremlin’s most important tools for reaching audiences across Russia and in territories under its control.

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Satellite systems play a key role in distributing these broadcasts over vast distances, connecting remote regions with central television networks.

But a recent technical failure has reportedly caused major disruptions to this system, affecting television signals across a large part of the country.

Satellite failure

Russia’s telecommunications satellite Express-AT1 has permanently stopped functioning, leading to significant disruptions in the broadcasting of state television channels.

According to Ukrinform, the information was published on Telegram by the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) under Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council.

“On March 11, 2026, it became known about the final failure of the Russian telecommunications satellite ‘Express-AT1.’ This led to major disruptions in the broadcasting of propaganda television channels from Kaliningrad to the Far East, as well as in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine,” the statement said.

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Attempts unsuccessful

The satellite reportedly stopped working on March 4, and attempts to restore its operation were unsuccessful.

Officials have now officially declared the satellite lost.

Express-AT1 was operated by the Russian state enterprise Kosmicheskaya Svyaz (Space Communications).

Broadcasting affected

The disruptions have impacted several major television operators.

According to the CCD, the affected services include Tricolor, NTV-Plus, and Russkiy Mir, a platform created specifically to broadcast television in Russian-occupied territories.

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The Russkiy Mir operator, used to distribute Russian television channels in occupied areas of Ukraine, is reportedly now completely paralyzed.

Impact of sanctions

The Center for Countering Disinformation noted that the satellite had originally been expected to remain operational until 2030.

Its early failure, the center said, highlights the broader technological difficulties Russia faces under international sanctions.

In 2024, Russia had planned to carry out 40 space launches, but ultimately conducted only 17.

According to the CCD, the situation shows that while the Kremlin continues to invest heavily in military capabilities, parts of the country’s space infrastructure are deteriorating.

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Sources: Ukrinform, Center for Countering Disinformation (NSDC Ukraine)