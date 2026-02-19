The 10 Best Electric Cars You Can Buy Right Now in 2026

The EV market in 2026 is more competitive than ever — here are the 10 electric cars experts say are the smartest buys right now.

According to Yahoo Autos, the competition in the electric car market is tougher than ever. This list highlights the models that deliver the best mix of range, comfort, technology, and everyday usability in 2026. Here are all 10 cars featured.

Skoda Elroq

Mike Mareen / Shutterstock.com

Skoda Elroq is highlighted as a versatile and roomy electric car with a strong overall package. It blends practical everyday usability with good range and competitive pricing.

Kia EV3

emirhankaramuk / Shutterstock.com

The Kia EV3 earns praise for its modern design, solid range, and user-friendly features. It strikes a compelling balance of price and equipment.

Renault 5 Electric

emirhankaramuk/shutterstock.com

The Renault 5 makes a strong electric comeback. Its retro-inspired design pairs with modern battery tech and a city-friendly footprint.

Cupra Born

Sue Thatcher/shutterstock.com

Cupra Born is noted for its driving dynamics and sporty character. It delivers a well-balanced combination of performance and everyday practicality.

Volkswagen ID.4

Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

The Volkswagen ID.4 is a reliable choice in the SUV segment, offering space, comfort and proven EV technology.

Nissan Leaf

Radowitz / Shutterstock.com

The Nissan Leaf remains relevant thanks to years of real-world use and reliability data. It’s one of the most established names in electric cars.

Volvo EX30

Scharfsinn/shutterstock.com

Volvo’s EX30 represents the new generation of compact electric SUVs, combining Scandinavian design with modern safety and software.

Hyundai Ioniq 6

By Damian B Oh – Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=164587702

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 stands out with its aerodynamic shape and strong efficiency, aimed at drivers who prioritize long range and comfort.

Porsche Taycan

Mike Mareen/shutterstock.com

The Porsche Taycan proves that EVs can also be about performance. It merges luxury, speed and advanced tech in one package.

Tesla Model 3 and Model Y

Mike Mareen / Shutterstock.com

Tesla still serves as a reference point in the market. The Model 3 and Model Y deliver strong software integration, efficient drivetrains, and access to a wide-ranging charging network.