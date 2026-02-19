What happens if Donald Trump is assassinated?

The code word the FBI would use if Trump were assassinated while in office.

The United States has faced the trauma of presidential assassinations before.

Security agencies and constitutional rules outline clear steps in the event of such a crisis.

Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, 2024, when a bullet struck his ear. The incident renewed discussion about what would happen if a sitting president were killed in office.

Four US presidents have been assassinated: Abraham Lincoln in 1865, James A. Garfield in 1881, William McKinley in 1901 and John F. Kennedy in 1963. In each case, constitutional procedures ensured a transfer of power.

Secret Service code names

Every president and first lady is assigned a Secret Service code name for security communications. According to The Washington Post, Trump selected “Mogul” from a list of options beginning with the letter “M,” compiled in consultation with the White House Communications Agency.

Such code names are routinely used in protective operations. In the event of a fatal attack, secure communication channels would be activated immediately among federal agencies.

Speculation about how events might unfold has circulated online, including simulation videos imagining political fallout. However, official procedures are clearly defined.

Constitutional succession

Under the US Constitution and the Presidential Succession Act, the vice president assumes the presidency immediately upon the death of a sitting president. That transition occurs without the need for an election.

The new president would then nominate a vice president, who must be confirmed by both the Senate and the House of Representatives.

In addition to the political transition, national mourning measures would be implemented. Flags across the country would typically be lowered to half-staff for 30 days, and a state funeral would be organized in Washington, DC, allowing the public and world leaders to pay their respects.

While the political and social impact of such an event could be profound, the legal framework is designed to maintain continuity of government even in the most extreme circumstances.

Sources: US Constitution, Washington Post