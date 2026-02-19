U.S. city considers ending business ties with Elon Musk

A U.S. city is preparing a proposal that could end business relationships with companies linked to Elon Musk.

A U.S. city is preparing a proposal that could end business relationships with companies linked to Elon Musk. The measure has been introduced for political consideration but has not yet been approved.

The proposal would prevent the city from entering new contracts with businesses in which Musk holds a leading role. Local officials are currently reviewing the initiative.

Proposal under review

The measure calls for a review of existing relationships and a halt to future agreements. It must go through formal political procedures before any action can be taken.

At this stage, no final decision has been made.

Companies that could be affected

Elon Musk leads several major companies, including Tesla and SpaceX. If adopted, the proposal could affect future contracts related to technology, transportation, or municipal services.

It remains unclear whether current agreements would be impacted.

Political reasoning behind the move

Local representatives have cited political and ethical considerations. The discussion has centered on whether the city should maintain partnerships with companies led by Musk.

The debate has focused primarily on principles rather than specific contract disputes.

Part of a broader trend

Public institutions in various regions have recently reviewed their relationships with large global corporations.

The situation reflects a wider debate about the role of public entities in choosing business partners.

No final vote yet

The proposal will require further discussion before any vote takes place.

Until then, existing agreements remain unchanged.

Source: Ziare