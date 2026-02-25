These electric cars qualify for UK grants in 2026 – and how the scheme works

The British government reintroduced a state grant for new electric vehicles in the summer of 2025, and the scheme has now been extended into 2026.

Others are reading now

The British government reintroduced a state grant for new electric vehicles in the summer of 2025, and the scheme has now been extended into 2026.

For car buyers, this could mean savings of several thousand pounds — but the rules are not entirely straightforward.

Additional funds have been allocated in the finance bill, but the support only applies while the budget lasts.

Two levels of support

The grant is divided into two categories.

The highest support of up to £3,750 is available for selected models, including the Ford Puma Gen-E, Nissan Leaf, Alpine A290 and Mini Countryman Electric, as well as certain versions of the Renault 4 and Renault 5.

Also read

A broader group of electric cars qualifies for a lower grant of £1,500. These include models from Citroën, Peugeot, Renault, Skoda, Toyota, Vauxhall and Volkswagen.

The full list of eligible vehicles can be viewed here

Manufacturers matching the state

Several car brands that do not meet the criteria for official support have launched their own discount campaigns.

Dacia, GWM, Hyundai, Leapmotor, MG, Toyota and Volvo are among the manufacturers offering price reductions similar in scale to the government grant. In some cases, the discounts are combined with finance deals or additional equipment packages.

This means buyers can still find competitive offers, even on models not included on the official support list.

Also read

A temporary opportunity

Although the scheme has been extended, it is not permanent. Once the allocated funds are used, the grant will end.

That makes timing important for potential buyers in a market where both the government and manufacturers are actively trying to stimulate EV demand.

Source: Electrifying.com