Man accused of trying to drown reality TV personality acquitted

Ex of ‘90 Day Fiancé’ alum acquitted in attempted drowning case.

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A Florida court has cleared a man accused of trying to drown his former girlfriend, a personality connected to the reality series 90 Day Fiancé.

The verdict follows years of legal proceedings stemming from an incident at a crowded boating event in 2022.

Cole Goldberg was acquitted of attempted murder and other charges in a Palm Beach County courtroom on March 12.

Circuit Judge John Parnofiello also found him not guilty of simple battery and battery by strangulation.

According to courtroom footage shared by Court TV, the ruling came after three days of testimony.

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2022 incident

The case centered on an altercation between Goldberg and his ex-girlfriend, Caroline Schwitzky.

The two were attending Boca Bash in Florida in 2022 when the incident occurred.

Schwitzky, who appeared in 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? in 2016 as a talent agent representing cast member Paola Mayfield, accused Goldberg of attacking her in the water.

Schwitzky’s testimony

During the trial, Schwitzky said she had broken up with Goldberg shortly before jumping into the water to swim away from him.

She told the court she was suddenly forced underwater and dragged through the water.

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“I thought I was going to die,” Schwitzky testified.

She also said she initially believed she was being attacked by a shark before realizing Goldberg was behind her.

Goldberg’s attorneys argued that he entered the water to help Schwitzky and prevent her from drowning.

According to The Palm Beach Post, Goldberg told the court he feared for his own safety while trying to assist her in unfamiliar waters.

Prosecutors claimed witness testimony supported Schwitzky’s version of events.

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Following the verdict, Goldberg said he felt relieved after the legal battle that began in 2022.

“I’m so glad the truth finally came out. I’ve been dealing with this since 2022, so it feels like a weight has been lifted off my shoulder,” he told TMZ.

His lawyers also praised the judge’s decision, saying they were confident the court would apply the law fairly.

Original charges

Goldberg was arrested in 2022 by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Authorities charged him with attempted homicide, battery and battery by strangulation.

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He pleaded not guilty to all charges, according to court records.

Sources: The Palm Beach Post, Court TV, TMZ, PEOPLE