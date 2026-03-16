This European region leads the EU in electric car ownership

Electric vehicles are spreading rapidly across Europe, but some regions are adopting them faster than others.

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Electric vehicles are spreading rapidly across Europe, but some regions are adopting them faster than others.

New figures reported by Sustainability Online, citing Eurostat data, show that northern parts of the European Union dominate when it comes to the share of electric passenger cars.

Dutch region on top

According to the report, the Dutch region of Flevoland, located east of Amsterdam, recorded the highest share of electric passenger cars in the EU in 2024.

Electric vehicles accounted for 22.1% of all passenger cars in the region, marking a five-percentage-point increase compared with the previous year.

The figures highlight how certain regions in northern Europe are moving quickly toward electric mobility.

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Other leading regions

Several other regions also reported significant shares of electric passenger cars.

These include Stockholm in Sweden, where electric vehicles make up 14.4% of cars, and Hovedstaden in Denmark with 13.3%.

Belgium’s Vlaams-Brabant recorded 12.9%, while Midtjylland in Denmark reached 12.6%, the report said.

Denmark’s strong presence

Denmark appears several times among regions where electric cars account for more than 10% of passenger vehicles.

According to Sustainability Online, Sjælland (11.6%), Syddanmark (11.0%), and Nordjylland (10.2%) all passed the 10% mark.

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The Dutch region of Utrecht also joined the list with 10.7%.

Utility vehicles differ

When electric utility vehicles, including lorries, trucks and specialised vehicles, are included, the ranking changes.

Valle d’Aosta in Italy reported the highest share in the EU at 22.0%.

Other regions with high shares include West Flanders in Belgium (20.5%), Northern and Western Ireland (20%), and Guyane in France (20%), according to the report.

Infrastructure matters

Eurostat noted that the share of electric utility vehicles can vary depending on regional transport systems and infrastructure.

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Factors such as motorway capacity, railway lines, ports and airports can influence freight transport patterns, as well as the economic structure of a region.

Sources: Sustainability Online