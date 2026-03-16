“Prolonged act of heresy”: Peter Thiel’s Rome lectures spark backlash from Pope’s AI advisor

Peter Thiel’s secret lectures in Rome on the Antichrist have sparked backlash from a Vatican-linked AI adviser, who called the talks a “prolonged act of heresy.” The controversy highlights the growing collision between Silicon Valley power, political influence, and religious discourse.

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Tech billionaire Peter Thiel has triggered an unusual clash between Silicon Valley and the Vatican after delivering a series of controversial lectures in Rome that blended theology, artificial intelligence, and the future of Western civilization.

The PayPal and Palantir co-founder reportedly delivered four invitation-only talks on the concept of the Antichrist between March 8 and March 11. The lectures quickly drew criticism from figures within the Catholic intellectual world — including a Vatican adviser on artificial intelligence, who described the event as a “prolonged act of heresy.”

Secret lectures raise eyebrows

Details about the talks remain limited, but the lectures reportedly focused on interpreting the Antichrist not simply as a theological figure but as a framework for understanding modern existential risks.

Those risks included artificial intelligence, global governance, and what Thiel has previously described as the potential decline of Western civilization.

The secrecy surrounding the lectures only intensified the controversy. Early reports suggested that several Catholic institutions were involved in organizing or hosting the event.

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But universities including the Pontifical University of St. Thomas Aquinas (Angelicum) and the Catholic University of America quickly distanced themselves from the gathering, saying they had not hosted or officially supported the talks.

Vatican-linked criticism

The strongest criticism came from a figure connected to the Vatican’s growing engagement with artificial intelligence policy.

The Pope’s AI adviser reportedly condemned the lectures as theological overreach, accusing Thiel of distorting religious ideas in order to frame contemporary technological and political debates.

The critique reflects a growing tension inside Catholic intellectual circles over how Silicon Valley figures are engaging with religious concepts to discuss modern technological risks.

Technology, politics and theology collide

Thiel occupies a unique position at the intersection of technology, politics and ideology.

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Beyond founding PayPal and the data analytics firm Palantir, he has become one of the most influential political donors in Silicon Valley. He also maintains close ties with figures in the Trump administration, including Vice President JD Vance.

Palantir itself has become a controversial player in global politics due to its role in government surveillance systems and immigration enforcement.

Against that backdrop, critics argue that Thiel’s lectures raise broader questions about the growing influence of tech elites on political and cultural discourse — including religion.

Apocalyptic ideas in the AI era

The controversy also highlights how apocalyptic language has increasingly entered conversations about artificial intelligence and technological disruption.

Thiel and other Silicon Valley thinkers have long warned that technologies such as advanced AI could represent civilizational turning points comparable to nuclear weapons or industrialization.

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By framing those risks through the theological lens of the Antichrist, Thiel appears to be attempting to connect ancient religious narratives with modern technological anxieties.

Whether that approach represents provocative intellectual inquiry or theological overreach is now the subject of intense debate.

Sources: Ground News, Reuters, Vatican commentary