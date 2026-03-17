Over 600 Ukrainian Soldiers Ready to Operate Next-Gen German Artillery

As the war in Ukraine continues, modern artillery is becoming a key factor on the battlefield.

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Ukraine has relied on older systems for years, but new weapons from Western allies promise to change that. One of the most advanced is Germany’s RCH 155 self-propelled howitzer, and Ukrainian soldiers have just finished training to operate it.

54 kilometer range

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced that over 600 Ukrainian troops completed their courses on the RCH 155 in recent months, according to Onet. Germany is both financing the purchase of the howitzers and building the weapons itself.

The number of trained soldiers is surprising. Only 54 RCH 155s are planned for delivery to Kyiv, and each gun requires just a two-person crew. That would mean a little over 100 soldiers could operate them. Training six times that number suggests Ukraine may plan to acquire more of these vehicles in the future. Given the howitzer’s capabilities, this is not unexpected.

The RCH 155 is a 155 mm self-propelled howitzer designed for high automation. Its gun is remotely controlled and has a range of 54 kilometers. An automatic loader handles the rounds, and the vehicle carries 30 main shells. It can also be equipped with a second remotely controlled turret for additional combat power.

The first country to use it

The system is built for efficiency. The two-person crew works inside an armored compartment. A computerized fire control system calculates projectile trajectories automatically. Advanced navigation supports targeting, and the crew is protected by a system against weapons of mass destruction. There is also an automatic fire suppression system, heating, and air conditioning on board. The gun can even fire while moving, a feature not seen in other 155 mm artillery systems.

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Ukraine will be the first country to use this howitzer in active service. The completion of training removes the last major barrier before deployment. The RCH 155 could soon be on the front lines, helping Ukraine counter Russian attacks and strengthen its defensive and offensive operations.

The arrival of these guns shows how Western countries are equipping Ukraine with next-generation tools. It also demonstrates Kyiv’s commitment to training its soldiers thoroughly before sending advanced weapons into combat.