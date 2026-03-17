Russia’s economic tilt toward China comes under sharper scrutiny

Russia’s growing reliance on China is now visible in hard data, from trade volumes to currency use. As Western sanctions reshape Moscow’s options, the partnership with Beijing is no longer just strategic, it is increasingly structural. That shift is prompting fresh debate in Europe over how balanced the relationship really is.

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China accounted for roughly a third of Russia’s total trade in 2025, according to data compiled from UN Comtrade and national customs statistics, highlighting how quickly Beijing has become Moscow’s dominant partner.

Energy exports remain central. Discounted Russian oil continues to flow east, helping sustain Kremlin revenues despite reduced access to European markets.

At the same time, a growing share of transactions is settled in yuan. Economists at various institutions, including the IMF, note that this helps Russia bypass Western financial restrictions, but also ties its financial system more closely to Chinese banks and policy decisions.

Political warning signs

The economic shift has raised political concerns among European officials. Lithuanian lawmaker Zygimantas Pavilionis has been among the most vocal critics of the trend, writes Polish outlet Wiadomosci.

In remarks aired by Espreso TV, he said, “Russia is handing over its sovereignty to China,” arguing that dependence in trade and finance could translate into reduced strategic freedom.

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Pavilionis, deputy chair of Lithuania’s parliamentary foreign affairs committee, described the relationship as increasingly asymmetrical, with Moscow moving deeper into Beijing’s sphere of influence.

Balance or dependence

The scale of today’s cooperation marks a clear departure from the Cold War era, when Soviet leaders managed relations with China more cautiously despite ideological overlap.

European policy analysts warn that sustained economic exposure to a single partner can limit room for maneuver, particularly in areas such as pricing power, currency access and long-term investment flows.

Moscow, however, presents the partnership differently, framing it as a pragmatic response to external pressure and a foundation for a multipolar world order.

The reality likely sits somewhere in between.

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Russia has secured a vital economic outlet, but at the cost of narrowing its options. How far that trade-off goes will depend on whether alternative partnerships emerge or whether China’s role continues to expand.

Sources: Espreso TV, Wiadomosci, UN Comtrade, IMF